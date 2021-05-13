The name of those who have received one of two shots will be put into a lottery, and five winners will be picked, staring May 26. The winnings will come from federal coronavirus relief funds, according to Politico.
Comment: What? Aren't these RELIEF funds to be equitably distributed?
"I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you're crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money, but truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic - when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it - is a life lost to COVID-19."Participants must be 18 or older.
Comment: They should be stipulating that for the vaccine.
DeWine also announced a drawing for 12- to 17-year-old vaccinated Ohio residents to win a full, four-year scholarship to a public university in the state, Politico also reports.
Comment: So how desperate are they? Dangling a lottery is a very low bar for many, a compulsion exploited via the combination of gambler's delusion and cognitive entrapment. Some see right through this ploy and offer constructive options for the money: