DeWine
© Justin Merriman/Getty Images
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is offering residents a chance to win $1 million as part of an effort to incentivize them to get a COVID vaccine.

The name of those who have received one of two shots will be put into a lottery, and five winners will be picked, staring May 26. The winnings will come from federal coronavirus relief funds, according to Politico.


Comment: What? Aren't these RELIEF funds to be equitably distributed?

"I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you're crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money, but truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic - when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it - is a life lost to COVID-19."
Participants must be 18 or older.


Comment: They should be stipulating that for the vaccine.


DeWine also announced a drawing for 12- to 17-year-old vaccinated Ohio residents to win a full, four-year scholarship to a public university in the state, Politico also reports.