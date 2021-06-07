© Reuters/Gleb Garanich/Kevin Lamarque



Ukraine's embattled leader Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed the US forabout Nord Stream 2, raged at delays to joining NATO, and said Washington has not yet asked his advice on how to deal with Russia.Speaking to the Virginia-based Axios news site over the weekend, the Ukrainian president saidaimed against the Russian-backed pipeline, which links the Siberian gas fields to consumers in Germany, the first segment of which was completed on Friday. Zelensky lamented that the energy conduit, which will bypass Ukraine,Zelensky added thatbefore U-turning on the decision. He complained to reporters that he had been forced to listen in to a White House press briefing in order to understand the move, which Biden said was inevitable given he came to office too late to stop construction. The US president also said that it would be "counterproductive" to sanction its European allies, such as Germany. To this, Zelensky asked,Another area in which communication between Washington and Kiev has apparently broken down is inset to take place in Switzerland next week. Asked whether he had been contacted by the American leader in the lead up to the meeting, Zelensky said "not yet" but that "it would be a big mistake" were the White House to not seek his advice.The president said thatThe decision not to meet with him, Zelensky added, was apparently linked to the Ukrainian government's decision to sack the management of the state energy company, Naftogaz.In addition, Zelensky, who has seen his approval rating drop amid tough political opposition at home and with a sluggish economic response in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, also expressed frustration that past promises about the potential for his country to join NATO had not been honored. He said that "very wrong things are happening" but that he still holds faith that Kiev would be admitted to the US-led military bloc. "I have to point out thathe added, given the consistent delays and hurdles facing its application. He argued:In April, Ulrike Demmer, the German government's deputy spokesperson, said that