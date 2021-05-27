© PA Video/PA



Four men and a 17-year-old boy in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.Five people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the shooting of the activist Sasha Johnson in Peckham, south London, on Sunday.The Met police said officers based in Southwark and Lambeth stopped a 17-year-old on Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.The Met said searches continued at two residential addresses in Peckham and in relation to the car that was stopped.Supt Kris Wright, from the Central South command unit, responsible for policing in Southwark and Lambeth, said: "These arrests are the result of instinctive local police work, combined with fast-time intelligence gathering, and shows the effectiveness of the various police teams in the Met working together."Local officers, supported by specialist teams, will continue to be in and around the Peckham area in the coming days and I continue to urge anyone with concerns to engage with them."