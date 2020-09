© Getty Images / Thabo Jaiyesimi/SOPA Images/LightRocket



Guy Birchall, British journalist covering current affairs, politics and free speech issues. Recently published in The Sun and Spiked Online. Follow him on Twitter @guybirchall

Sasha Johnson, a BLM leader, has set up a new party that will exclude white people from leadership roles and tweeted about 'enslaving whites'. She's just a young, female, black version of old white racists she says she's fighting.Another day has dawned in Britain, and with it yet another ridiculous demand from the intersectional left. During a Million Person March (attended, er, by around 400 people) in London, a BLM leader announced they would be forming the first black-led political party in Britain. This party will be called the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), which as names go makes Change UK look like a triumph of branding. Catchy names used to at least be something lefties could manage, the Khmer Rouge, the Baader-Meinhof Gang, the Tooting Popular Front etc., but I digress.Though this party will be "black led," it will be a party for the "working class," so quite why the racial aspect is necessary if this is a class-based movement is anybody's guess, but it probably has something to do with the person who announced its formation.The TTIP was revealed to the world by a lady named Sasha Johnson. According to a vomit inducingly obsequious interview with a YouTube channel called Oxfordshire Youth , Sasha is an "amazing youth worker, freedom fighter, activist and business owner." Apparently not content with those accolades, she also unironically calls herself "Oxford's Black Panther." She doesn't explicitly say whether by that she means she is a fictional superhero from Wakanda or a member of the Marxist Black Power organisation from the US, but based on her preference for a beret over a Vibranium catsuit, we can assume the latter.Sasha has had an eventful few months since the Black Lives Matter movement kicked off again. As a result of this she says she has become a "symbol of the revolution." So, what kind of revolution is this pound shop Che Guevara planning? Well, a communist one, obviously, but one with a healthy side of racial supremacy to go with the Marxism.The unedifying exchange can be seen here , and it's as embarrassing as hearing an accountant from Hampshire say fanny-pack or trash-can. However, the clip is worth watching just to see how uncomfortable the white woman in her entourage looks when she gives the Black Power salute.But what has riled Johnson into this revolutionary zeal? Well, in her own words it was the "massacre" and "assassination" of George Floyd. Quite, but she is equally steadfast on that position, despite being a business owner. She runs a café in Oxford selling food from the Island and the Motherland, which one assumes means Jamaica and Africa, although it isn't expressly stated. I'm no communist, but I'm fairly certain owning a business puts you in the bourgeoisie rather than the proletariat.So, what of this new party, the TTIP? Well,We want our own political party, one that reflects the multicultural nation that we have become." The fact that the last election saw the most BAME MPs ever elected won't do for Sasha, as all these people are "Uncle Toms" to her. It also appears that this new party won't be much of a fan of Britain, given that at the same event where she announced it, protesters were carrying a blood-stained Union Jack.There is little doubt that had the roles been reversed, and a prominent member of the EDL or Britain First had tweeted that black people would be "slaves," the Old Bill would have been knocking on their door the second they hit send.Oxford's Black Panther seems to have little in common with the hero of the movie T'Challa (excellently played by the dearly departed Chadwick Boseman) and have a view of the world much more akin to the villain of the piece, Killmonger, who wants to use Wakanda's technology to wreak havoc on the white west.