France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has vowed to come down with force on those flouting the country's Covid-19 rules after footage showed crowds of lockdown-weary revelers flocking to bars and restaurants.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Darmanin said he hadagainst anyone not respecting France's 9pm curfew.The minister criticized the "deplorable" scenes across the country onDarmanin saidFootage from the cities of Bordeaux, Marseille and the capital Paris showed people enjoying a drink on packed-out terraces on Wednesday.However, not everyone appeared to adhere to social distancing rules and the six-person limit at tables.The northwest city of Rennes also saw, according to Ouest-France Following the trouble, Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday called for the public to "respect the rules" and exercise "collective discipline" as France's hospitality sector reopens after lockdown.