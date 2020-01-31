© Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes



The final quarter of 2019 was weak both for the 19 members of the Eurozone and the entire EU

The French economy, one of the largest in the EU, has failed to meet expectations andFrance's real GDP fell 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter,, according to a report published by the French national statistics bureau, INSEE, on Friday. While the agency said that GDP slid just "slightly," the results are well below the earlier projected 0.2 percent growth.This brings the full-year economic growth to 1.2 percent in 2019, down from 1.7 percent a year earlier.The unexpected slowdown. One of the negative factors was changes in inventories, meaning that. If it had not been for the latter, the French economy would have grown 0.3 percent, analysts say, and it may even see growth in the first quarter of this year.Massive rallies and protests across France could also take a toll on the economy. Strikes are estimated to cost the French economy 0.1 percent. Political uncertainty slashed the GDP by 0.2 percent, according to the chief economist at Allianz Group, Ludovic Subran.during this period, marking the worst quarterly performance since early 2013.The contractions of two of the EU's biggest economies have raised concerns over Europe's economic health on the day Britain leaves the bloc. Meanwhile, the EU's official statistical office said that, as the GDP for both gained just 0.1 percent, down from 0.3 percent in July-September.