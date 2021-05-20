© Allisa Swartz via AP, File

A police officer who pushed a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia to the ground after she left a store without paying for items worth about $14 is facing charges of using excessive force, while a second officer is accused of failing to stop or report his actions, prosecutors said Wednesday.A person who answered the phone at the law firm representing Hopp said the office would not comment on the case. Court records did not list a lawyer for Jalali, and a telephone number listed for her did not work.The outcry over how Garner was treated comes amid a national reckoning over use of force by police, including against people with mental and physical health conditions.Garner's daughter, Allisa Swartz, said through tears that her mother is traumatized.The Garner family is relieved that charges will be filed, but more people should be held accountable, including Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer, said family attorney Sarah Schielke.Ticer said he supports the charges, adding that the officers' actions and attitudes are contrary to the department's goals. He sidestepped a question at a news conference about calls for his resignation, saying he knows "there's a lot of emotions out there and a lot of a lot of desire for justice and accountability."Ticer said he has requested a third-party internal affairs investigation that will be overseen by the city's human resources department. He also said the majority of his officers completed Alzheimer's disease awareness training after the video surfaced and that they will get more de-escalation training in June."Obviously, when we have an incident where former police officers are charged with a crime, we're going to have broken trust," Ticer said. "We recognize that. We understand that. ... Our department wants to restore that trust."Hopp arrested Garner after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items. His body camera footage shows him catching up to her as she walked through a field. She shrugged and turned away from him, seeming not to understand him, and he quickly grabbed her arm and pushed the 80-pound (36-kilogram) woman to the ground.About 30 seconds later, Garner began to slump toward the ground. Jalali said, "Stand up! We're not going to hold you."District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said he only brought charges he felt he could persuade a jury to convict on."While peace officers are permitted to use reasonable force to effect an arrest, the investigation in this case showed that Austin Hopp used excessive force," he said.McLaughlin, who became district attorney in January, said he did not know about the arrest or the video until the lawsuit was filed in April. He then asked for an investigation led by police in nearby Fort Collins.He said a member of the district attorney's office did watch the video last year as part of its decision to dismiss criminal charges in the shoplifting case. McLaughlin said he has made it clear to his employees that he will not tolerate anyone "looking the other way" on evidence like that.