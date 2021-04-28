Society's Child
Colorado cops seen laughing at elderly dementia patient they injured
NY Post
Mon, 26 Apr 2021 16:41 UTC
"Ready for the pop? Hear the pop?" one of the officers asks as they giggle over the video images of Karen Garner being taken into custody after walking out of a store with items she didn't pay for.
In the June 2020 bust, Loveland, Colo., Officer Austin Hopp forced Karen Garner to the ground, and Officer Daria Jalali slammed her to a police vehicle, according to the video.
The septuagenarian, who is afflicted with dementia and sensory aphasia, suffered severe bruising, a broken elbow, and a dislocated arm at the hands of the cops, her lawyers said in a lawsuit filed against the department.
Garner, whom her family describes as standing five feet tall and weighing 80 pounds, had walked out of a Walmart with $13.38 worth of stuff — a candy bar, a Pepsi, and a t-shirt.
She returned the items at an employee's request, but the officers arrested her on the road picking flowers as she told them repeatedly, "I'm going home!"
In a video of the inside of the Loveland police station made after Garner was taken into custody, the officers can be seen making cruel comments as they rewatch footage of them taking down the elderly woman.
When one officer at the desk says, "I hate this," another responds, "I love it."
"I can't believe I threw a 73-year-old on the ground," Hopp says.
"It's just like live TV," Jalai responds. "Body-cams are my favorite thing to watch, I could watch livestream body-cams all day."
At one point one officer asks, "Ready for the pop? Hear the pop?" in apparent reference to Garner's contorting limbs. "I think it was her shoulder," he says.
Hopp has been placed on administrative leave, and the charges against Garner have been dismissed.
The video was released by attorney Sarah Schielke, who is representing Garner in a federal civil rights suit against the department.
Garner alleges that officers "hurt my shoulders" nearly two dozen times and "hurt my wrists" more than a dozen times during the six hours she was in police custody.
According to Schielke, the officers were entertaining themselves with the bodycam footage as Garner sat handcuffed to a bench.
The suit alleges the commanding officer on duty, St. Phil Metzler, knew Garner was injured and declined to administer first aid or call for medical attention. State prosecutors have initiated a criminal probe into Hopp, Jalali, and Metzler.
Though the arrest took place last year, the release of the bodycam footage earlier this month reignited interest in Garner's case.
Police use of force has come under intense scrutiny following the murder conviction of white former police officer Derek Chauvin last week for the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man. Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, suffocating him. Just last week, police in North Carolina shot Andrew Brown, a Black man, as he drove away from them.
He points out to all of the clueless 'back the blue' idiots that that might just as well have been your Mum. (I've frankly not watched the video but thank God it's there.)
BTW, AND THIS IS IMPORTANT: In most states shoplifing in the amount that she was false accused of is the lowest level of misdemeanor. Even assuming that she was compos mentis and was trying to steal (odds seem that she wasn't) then once she left without the 'goods' the worst thing she could be accused of was 'attempted shoplifting' and (at least back when I did it) THAT IS NOT A CRIME!
Ever heard of someone charged wtih 'attempted shoplifting'? If not, that's the reason.
Sad, but fully expected.
Read AA on this. (As I recall, he was unaware of that additional point where even if she was MaKiah whoever, she could not have been arrested for that, which makes the police stop illegal except as maybe a 'welfare check'* but their actions show they weren't so much concerned with her welfare except to damage it.) That's a GREAT case! (Sad of course it happened though.) (Super rare to have a solid case against pigs. I frankly hope that this does not get settled and instead gets forced up to the USSC where the shit they've excused by pigs under Sovereign Immunity is stuff worse than this - but usually, as I recall, there's not been video like this either! Go lady's family! Go lady, get better.)
R.C.
*Pigs tried that one on my about a week ago. I'm fine; ancient tried and true pig scam.
RC