A pair of Colorado cops can be heard callously joking how they manhandled a 73-year-old female dementia patient during a brutal arrest that left the ailing woman with broken bones, according to newly released body cam footage.In the June 2020 bust, Loveland, Colo., Officer Austin Hopp forced Karen Garner to the ground, and Officer Daria Jalali slammed her to a police vehicle, according to the video.Garner, whom her family describes as standing five feet tall and weighing 80 pounds, had walked out of a Walmart with $13.38 worth of stuff — a candy bar, a Pepsi, and a t-shirt.She returned the items at an employee's request, but the officers arrested her on the road picking flowers as she told them repeatedly, "I'm going home!"In a video of the inside of the Loveland police station made after Garner was taken into custody, the officers can be seen making cruel comments as they rewatch footage of them taking down the elderly woman.When one officer at the desk says, "I hate this," another responds, "I love it.""I can't believe I threw a 73-year-old on the ground," Hopp says.At one point one officer asks, "Ready for the pop? Hear the pop?" in apparent reference to Garner's contorting limbs. "I think it was her shoulder," he says.Hopp has been placed on administrative leave, and the charges against Garner have been dismissed.The video was released by attorney Sarah Schielke, who is representing Garner in a federal civil rights suit against the department.According to Schielke, the officers were entertaining themselves with the bodycam footage as Garner sat handcuffed to a bench.Though the arrest took place last year, the release of the bodycam footage earlier this month reignited interest in Garner's case.Police use of force has come under intense scrutiny following the murder conviction of white former police officer Derek Chauvin last week for the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man. Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, suffocating him. Just last week, police in North Carolina shot Andrew Brown , a Black man, as he drove away from them.