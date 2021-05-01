© Allisa Swartz via AP



"Our goal at the Loveland Police Department has always been to make our community proud. We failed and we are very sorry for that," he said.

Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer announced the departures of Officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali and Community Services Officer Tyler Blackett in connection to the arrest of Karen Garner at a news conference, without providing details about how they left. But department spokesman Tom Hacker later confirmed they had resigned.Ticer noted that the treatment of Garner in the city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver, last year had led to an outpouring of concern and anger in the community, the country and around the world and apologized.The officers could not be reached for comment on Friday.Hopp, Jalali and Blackett were seen on surveillance video released by Garner's lawyer this week watching Hopp's body camera footage while Garner sat handcuffed in a holding cell nearby.