The Baltimore Police Department released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that took place in a Broadway East homeOfficers witnessed, Timothy Fleming, holding his fiancée, Shannon Burnham, on the floor at knifepoint.A relative of the fiancée is also seen in the video. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by speaking with Fleming and asking him to drop the weapon or let the victim go.Officer Melendez fired his weapon two times. Officer Zimmerman fired his weapon seven times. An officer was able to rescue the victim to safety. She had not been stabbed. The trainee rendered aid to Fleming.