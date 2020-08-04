Police body-camera footage of George Floyd's arrest in Minneapolis has been leaked, revealing Floyd was in significant distress - and possibly intoxicated - long before Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.Lawyers for the four officers charged with Floyd's murder have for weeks argued the bodycam footage should be made public, insisting it provides necessary context for the decision to restrain Floyd on the ground using the controversial knee hold. While transcripts of the Memorial Day arrest made public last month already revealed Floyd had asked to "lay on the ground," hearing the words in his own voice in between sobs coming from a grown man is viscerally unsettling.While parts of the video seem to vindicate at least some of the police officers' behavior, other parts provide ammunition for police abolition advocates. Floyd's ex-girlfriend, a passenger in the car, tells the police he is mentally unstable ("he's got a thing going on") regarding police and has been shot before, suggesting his erratic behavior could be a panic attack triggered by cops sticking a gun in his face. Police abolitionists often argue cops are responsible for responding to mental health incidents they lack the training to handle and frequently do more harm than good.Officer Lane, whose attorney has attempted to have the case against his client for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter dismissed, can be heard asking if the cops should roll Floyd on his side, stating he is "worried" about "the excited delirium or whatever." Chauvin can be heard reassuring his colleague that the ambulance is on its way and Floyd is "staying where we've got him."The original video of Floyd's arrest, filmed by one of the horrified bystanders who witnessed Chauvin kneel on the security guard's neck for eight minutes, inspired months of protests against police brutality and racism across the US and in dozens of other countries. The demonstrations have occasionally turned violent at the hands of police or protesters, even spiraling into looting and arson, though the majority have remained peaceful. Floyd's death also catapulted the little-known police abolition movement to national prominence, with initiatives underway from New York to Minneapolis to defund or even disband police forces. Such initiatives have met with intense pushback from the Trump administration, which has vowed "never" to defund the police.