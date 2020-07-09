© REUTERS/Mike Segar



Transcripts of body camera videos reveal that the officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck was dismissive of the man's pleas for help. One cop charged in the incident has petitioned the court to dismiss his case.The footage, taken from body cameras worn by officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, reportedly shows Floyd pleading for his life in the minutes before he became unresponsive.The arrest and subsequent death of Floyd on May 25 sparked rioting in Minneapolis. Similar protests quickly spread across the United States and to cities all over the globe.The newly-released transcripts are part of a legal filing by Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, who has requested that the Hennepin County District Court dismiss the case against his client.According to Gray, Floyd acted erratically after initially being arrested and placed in a squad car, prompting the cops to restrain him for his own safety.The transcripts reveal that as the officers forced Floyd into the vehicle, the 46-year-old black man said: "I can't breathe" and "I want to lay on the ground."The motion to dismiss argues that when put in proper context, the decision to pin Floyd to the ground was justified. Gray also insists that the new footage exonerates his client, but the court has not made the recordings publicly available."I think the public should see it," he said. "That shows the whole picture. If they watch the whole thing, people... couldn't cherry-pick parts of it."