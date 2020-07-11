© Hennepin County Jail.



In an interview with BCA investigators, former Minneapolis Police officer Thomas Lane described arriving on scene at Cup Foods at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue."We got there and entered the building. Entered Cup Foods, the business," said Lane, during the interview. "There was a staff member there that said, 'They're still here.' He was holding the bill, and he goes, 'They gave me this. It's fake $20.' He pointed across the street, and they're like, 'He's in the car over there. Go get him before he drives off.' He started walking out, and I was like, 'Just head back in. We'll take care of it.' Me and Kueng walked across the street. There was a vehicle could see was occupied."Lane describes approaching the vehicle and saw the people inside moving around. He said when he approached the driver, later identified as Floyd, he didn't see both hands. According to Lane, he asked Floyd to put both hands up.Lane drew his gun."The concern was either that he was trying to stash something or he possibly had a gun," said Lane when questioned by investigators.According to transcripts of both Lane and Keung's body cameras, Floyd asked the officers "What did I do." Lane and Keung repeatedly told him to put his hands up.At one point when Lane asked Floyd to put his hands on the steering wheel again, Floyd replied "Yes, sir. I'm sorry sir."The two other people in the vehicle cooperated with the officers.As the former officers asked Floyd to get out of the vehicle, he said, "Please don't shoot me Mr. Officer, please."Lane replied, "I'm not going to shoot you. Step out and face away."Floyd later told officers "I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. God dang man. Man, l got, I got shot the same way Mr. Officer, before."According to the transcripts, Lane and Keung took Floyd into custody. Floyd said, "I didn't do nothing. I'm not going to do nothing." Keung said, "Put your hands behind your back then."As they put handcuffs on Floyd, he said "I didn't do nothing wrong, Man. I'm sorry Mr. Officer. I'll get on my knees, whatever. Oh man, please." Keung responded, "Stop resisting man." Floyd said, "I'm not."Keung and Lane took Floyd's name and explained why they were arresting him.Keung said, "And do you know why we pulled you out of the car? Because you was not listening to anything we told you." Floyd replied, "Right, but I didn't know what was going on." Keung said, "You listen to us and we will tell you what's going on, all right?" to which Floyd said, "Yes sir."Keung replied, "When you're moving around like that, that makes us think way more is going on that we need to know."As they tried to get him to the squad, according to the transcripts, Lane asked Floyd, "What are, are you on something right now?" Floyd said, "No, nothing." Keung replied, "Because you acting real erratic."Floyd said, "I'm scared, man."Keung commented on the foam around Floyd's mouth.When they near the squad, Floyd again told officers he didn't do anything.During his interview with the BCA, Lane said, "If this was the door, was going to go around and try and pull his arm through the other side of the squad just to get him in there, so we could close the doors and secure him. I walked around to the other side, went to pull him through.At one point, Floyd said, "Oh I'm coming down. I'm going down, I'm going down." Keung replied, "Get in the squad." Floyd said again, "I'm going down, I'm going down, I'm not going up."Another person on scene told him, "Man you going to die of a heart attack, just get in the car."Keung told him to take a seat.Former officer Derek Chauvin was now on scene and said, "Get him down on the ground."As they continued to restrain him, Chauvin asked if Floyd was high on something. Lane replied, "I'm assuming so" as Keung said "I believe so, we found a pipe."According to the transcripts, bystanders tried to intervene.Floyd continued to complain about his inability to breath."Everything hurts," he said. "I need some water or something. Please. Please. Can't breathe, officer." Chauvin replied, "You're doing lot of talking, lot of yelling." Floyd said, "They going to kill me. They're going to kill me, man." Chauvin responded, "Takes heck of lot of oxygen to say that."During his interview with BCA investigators, Lane said Chauvin was not a supervisor that night. He told them, however, that Chauvin has 20 more years of experience.When asked whether he felt something wasn't right, Lane said, "I would say I felt like, think is what I was kind of coming to."Lane said he checked for a pulse again in the ambulance, riding along and helping perform CPR.He finished the field training process the Wednesday before this incident, according to the transcript. Keung was his partner on the call.