The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has released a video that shows officers killing a hostage as they attempt to neutralize her knife-wielding captor.Footage from body cameras worn by LAPD officers involved in the incident shows them approaching Guillermo Perez, 32, a known gang member who had just been released from prison for a domestic abuse sentence. Police were responding to a call that he had just stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The date is June 16.In a press conference on Tuesday, LAPD Chief Michael Moore said that his department will implement new training, and equip officers with a 40-millimeter launcher that fires foam rounds and has a greater chance of stopping suspects than the beanbag gun.A month after the Van Nuys shooting, a store manager was fatally shot by an LAPD officer exchanging gunfire with a suspect inside a grocery store. Before the two shootings, the department had gone 13 years without killing a hostage or bystander.