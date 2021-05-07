© Youtube Screenshot via National Centre for Student Equity in Higher Education



"It's mainly a symbolic move but still, the trend that it points to... discussion and dialogue being suspended at lower and lower levels, is a real concern. Overall, what we're seeing in Canberra and Beijing is both sides doubling down and hardening their stance."

China on Thursday suspended an economic agreement with Australia, worsening an already-troubled relationship fractured by spats over the Covid-19 pandemic and human rights abuses.China — Australia's biggest trading partner — has already imposed tariffs on more than a dozen key industries, including wine, barley and coal, decimating exports.In the latest volley, the"based on the current attitude" of the Australian government, China's National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement Thursday, blaming some officials of a "Cold War mindset" and "ideological discrimination".the statement added.with Trade Minister Dan Tehan saying the dialogue had provided an important forum for the two countries, but adding no such talks had taken place since 2017.Canberra has previously described the accord — designed to boost trade between both sides and introduce large Chinese investors — as one of the "premier bilateral economic meetings with China". The first meeting in 2014 was called a chance for "closer economic ties" by Canberra. But relations between the two have sunk into the deep freeze.James Laurenceson, director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at University of Technology Sydney, said:Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature Belt and Road Initiative is a vast, trillion-dollar plan for a network of investments and infrastructure across Asia and the world.with anger to the Victoria state announcement, warning thatBut critics have claimed the stand-off between the two sides is cover for Beijing to create geopolitical and financial leverage.by saying a Chinese company's controversialDarwin is the most important port on Australia's north coast, the closest to Asia and a base for US Marines who rotate in and out of the country.Defence minister Peter Dutton told the Sydney Morning Herald his department had been asked to "come back with some advice" about the 2015 deal and refused to rule out forcing Chinese firm Landbridge to divest on national security grounds. The deal — brokered by local authorities in Australia's Northern Territory — had raised serious concern in Canberra and Washington, where it was seen as a strategic liability.It was not immediately clear if the row would impact on a free trade agreement between China and Australia that came into effect in 2015.