The Long Road to ARPA-H

Silicon Valley, the Military and the Wearable "Revolution"

these wearables are primarily intended for mass use

— a big step toward the infrastructure needed for the resurrection of a bio-surveillance program to be run by the national-security state

The Era of Digital Dictatorships Is Nearly Here

the ability to monitor thoughts and feelings is an already existing goal of those seeking to establish this new agency.

Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She currently writes for The Last American Vagabond.