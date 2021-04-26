Travon Free
Police brutality Live-Action Short called, Two Distant Strangers, won an Oscar at the 93rdAcademy Awards on Sunday, which led to director Travon Free using his acceptance speech to slam cops and falsely accuse them of disproportionately killing black people.

Travon Free took to the red-carpet earlier in the evening, donning a Dolce & Gabbana suit that listed names of black people killed at the hands of police.

After Two Distant Strangers was announced as the winner of the live-action short on police brutality — which is unsurprising considering the nation's current political climate — Travon Free took to the stage to slam police officers while accepting the win of his first Academy Award.

"Today, the police will kill three people. And tomorrow the police will kill three people," said Travon Free, the co-director and writer of the short film. "Because on average the police in America everyday kill three people," Free continued.

Free went on to repeat frequent talking points by anti-police activists, including those of police killing black people at disproportionate rates. "Those people happen to be disproportionately black people," said Free. "And James Baldwin once said, the most despicable thing a person can be is indifferent to other people's pain."

"So I just ask that you please not be indifferent to our pain," Travon concluded.