A group of female climate activists protested outside the headquarters of HSBC in London, breaking multiple windows and staging a sit-in over the bank's involvement in financing the fossil fuel industry.Nine women affiliated with the Extinction Rebellion group and Burning Pink political party showed up in Canary Wharf early Thursday. Valerie Brown, who is currently running for mayor of London, was seen among the activists.After vandalizing the bank, the activists staged a sit-in protest, expressing their anger over HSBC's involvement in the fossil fuel industry.The protesters were confronted by security guards, and a sizeable police force eventually showed up. The women did not resist and were led away by police, footage from the scene shows.The new commitments went even further than the net zero carbon emissions goal announced by the bank last October, saying it has the "ambition" to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. The announcement, however, faced backlash for its vague wording and for not directly addressing the financing of the fossil fuel industry.