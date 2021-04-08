© REUTERS/Toby Melville



A number of climate activists have been arrested by London police after the Extinction Rebellion group held an early morning protest at the headquarters of Barclays Bank, Europe's largest financier of the fossil fuel industry.Early on Wednesday morning, seven climate activists from Extinction Rebellion took hammers and chisels, adorned with personal messages including "For My Grandson," to the glass front of Barclays HQ in the Canary Wharf business district, East London.The activists carried placards reading "Better Broken Windows than Broken Promises" and pasted posters with the message "In Case of Climate Emergency Break Glass" on the building's damaged glass front.Photographs taken at the scene show police arriving and making several arrests. People were taken away in police vans.Last year, 24% of Barclays shareholders voiced their dissent at the company's support for fossil fuels.