At least three activists were arrested by police in London during the annual "Climate Strike".Student climate change activists, Extinction Rebellion and Antifa took to the streets of London on Friday, joining "Climate Strike" protests across the world, shouting slogans like "climate change is fucking real, give us all a Green New Deal" and "the students united will never be defeated".In an exclusive Breitbart London video , three of the activists are caught on camera getting arrested by London's Metropolitan Police.Antifa also clashed with police, with one masked man dressed in black bloc gear shouting at an officer: "You are fucking scum!"This "action" came in response to the expansion of the Pont Balley mine in County Durham, England.The strain on resources and manpower limited the police's ability to investigate other crimes in the capitol.The climate change alarmist group's next mass "rebellion" will take place on May 23rd.