© Andrea Widburg



(a)(ii) responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, any of the following for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation:

(A) malicious cyber-enabled activities;



(B) interference in a United States or other foreign government election;



(C) actions or policies that undermine democratic processes or institutions in the United States or abroad;



(D) transnational corruption;

The EO does not even require that anybody commit an actual crime somewhere. False

cyber-attribution

or

fake bounty claims

are sufficient.

This EO effectively gives Big Tech, banks, and credit card companies a new pretext to deplatform conservatives and anyone else who opposes the Biden regime by claiming that they are now engaged in illegal activity.

[a] (iii) to be or have been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of:

... (C) an entity whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order;

[a] (v) to be a spouse or adult child of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to subsection (a)(ii) or (iii) of this section;

[a] (vi) to have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of:



(A) any activity described in subsection (a)(ii) of this section; or



(B) any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order ...



[a] (vii) to be owned or controlled by, or to have acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, ... any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order.

Sec. 2. The prohibitions in section 1 of this order include:



(a) the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order; and



(b) the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

Giving legal representation, hosting the website, selling food, and giving medical care to a "Deprived Person" is automatically prohibited.

Section 4 prohibits transactions that "cause a violation" of this EO, even absent intent or knowledge. This serves as a hint to pre-emptively cut ties with anyone the Biden regime targets.

Section 9 exempts UN bodies and "related organizations" (NGOs) from any responsibility for interfering in US elections and other activities under this order.