The former mayor of Sebastopol, Cal., a progressive Democrat who voiced support for Black Lives Matter rioters and defunding police, was arrested Saturday morning over multiple felony child sex crimes.Jacob, who describes himself as a "community advocate" and "inspirational leader" in his LinkedIn profile , made headlines when he became mayor in 2013 because he owned two licensed cannabis dispensaries at the time.Jacob was a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter. In June of 2020, Jacob praised the violence created by BLM in a Facebook post. He wrote The radical liberal mayor also openly called for defunding the police. He wrote on Facebook: "Defunding is about re-funding," he wrote on Facebook. "Defund the police to re-fund the resources we've been slashing for generations."Jacob is being held at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility with a bail of $620,000. His next court date has not yet been scheduled.Police say the investigation remains on-going. Officials are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Sebastopol Police Department at 707-829-4400 and refer to report #21-0220.