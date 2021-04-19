Society's Child
California Mayor who called for "defunding the police" arrested for child sex crimes
The Election Wizard
Fri, 16 Apr 2021 00:01 UTC
Sebastopol Police booked 44-year-old Robert Emmanuel Jacob on 11 felony counts related to sex crimes against minors.
The court records for Robert Emmanuel Jacob list one count for sexual penetration with a child under 16 years-old, five counts of lewd acts with a child age 14 or 15 being 10 or more years older than the minor and two counts of coming into the possession of a child younger than 16 for lewd or lascivious acts.
The charges against Jacob, who is openly gay and married as of 2019, include transportation of a child for lewd and lascivious acts, arranging a meeting for sexual purposes with a person believed to be underage, sexual penetration of a child under 16-years-old and harmful material sent with the intent to seduce a minor.
Jacob, who describes himself as a "community advocate" and "inspirational leader" in his LinkedIn profile, made headlines when he became mayor in 2013 because he owned two licensed cannabis dispensaries at the time.
Jacob was a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter. In June of 2020, Jacob praised the violence created by BLM in a Facebook post. He wrote, "Again, thank you BLM, the rioters, and protesters. Your direct actions are creating change." In another post, he referred to the rioters as "warriors " and said BLM was engaged in a "Civil rights war." Jacob called on his followers to support the "troops" in their riot.
The radical liberal mayor also openly called for defunding the police. He wrote on Facebook: "Defunding is about re-funding," he wrote on Facebook. "Defund the police to re-fund the resources we've been slashing for generations." He also praised Minneapolis' city council for promising to dismantle its police department.
Police say the investigation remains on-going. Officials are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Sebastopol Police Department at 707-829-4400 and refer to report #21-0220.
Comment: It's amazing that a criminal pedophile would support the idea of defunding the police. We bet no one could see that one coming.
