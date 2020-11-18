Kenneth Wayne Deberry

A man caught on video sucker-punching a Trump supporter in Washington, D.C., this weekend is also a registered child sex offender.

"39-year-old Kenneth Wayne Deberry, of Southwest, DC, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct - Inciting Violence, Aggravated Assault and Felon in Possession of a Firearm after he was found to be in possession of a handgun," DC Metro Police said in an announcement of arrests made following violence against Trump supporters after the "Million MAGA March."

Deberry is also a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2008 of second-degree child sexual abuse against a person under 16 years of age in Washington, D.C.

"#BLM activist & registered child sex offender Kenneth Wayne DeBerry, 39, of DC, was arrested for allegedly assaulting people after the #MillionMAGAMarch. He's charged w/aggravated assault, inciting violence & being a felon in possession of a gun," journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.


Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura captured the scene of the Trump supporter getting sucker-punched in a video that has gone viral and identified Deberry as the protester who landed the blow.



"The suspects were involved in a collaborative effort to incite violence during first amendment assemblies at the listed location. One of the suspects struck the victim rendering him unconscious. Other suspects assaulted the victim and took his property. Four suspects were apprehended at the scene by responding officers," police said in a statement.

The "Million MAGA March" attracted thousands of Trump supporters to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, billing itself as a peaceful demonstration in support of President Trump's legal battles concerning the election.

Other videos from the day show rally-goers singing the national anthem in unison and waving at the president when he drove by the crowd in a motorcade.



Violence broke out after counterprotesters descended on the city later in the day, as seen in other videos of attacks.