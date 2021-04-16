A former soldier who took part in Israel's brutal 2014 military offensive against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip set himself on fire on Monday evening, local media have reported. The ministry confirmed thatItzik Saidian was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after experiencing combat during Operation Protective Edge seven years ago.Saidian was rushed to the Sheba Medical Centre with extensive burns after self-immolating in Petah Tikva.Speaking to journalists at the hospital, his tearful brother Avi said that,Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched the offensive on 8 July 2014, andAll Jewish and Druze Israeli citizens over 18 are expected to serve in the army. Israel's 20 per cent Arab population and certain ultra-Orthodox Jews are exempt.Initial investigations suggest that the former soldier pulled out a bottle of flammable substance, poured it over himself, and set it alight at the entrance to a building belonging to the defence ministry.According to Haaretz, during an interview with Israel's Channel 12News nearly 18 months ago Saidianand the economic aspects. I feel the differences," he said at the time. "You have half an hour to describe what you have been through in the last five years. If you want attention you pay a lawyer tens of thousands of shekels."When seeking employment, he was reportedly told that an increase in income would affect his disability benefit.Netanyahu said that he was "very shocked" at the news of Saidian's self-immolation. "I am determined to undertake a complete reform of the way we take care of our disabled and wounded veterans," he added.Defence Minister Benny Gantz announced a "thorough investigation to find the reasons for this tragic event." His ministry pledged to "substantially improve the treatment of post-traumatic soldiers."