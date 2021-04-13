© The Associated Press



Tens of thousands of Hindu devotees gathered by the Ganges River for special prayers, many of them flouting social distancing practices as the coronavirus spreads in India with record speed.Tens of thousands of Hindu devotees gathered by the Ganges River for special prayers Monday, many of them flouting social distancing practices as the coronavirus spreads in India with record speed.The Kumbh Mela or pitcher festival, is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism. The faithful congregate in the northern city of Haridwar.The Kumbh Mela runs through April and comes during India's worst pandemic surge, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 130,000 cases per day. Hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with patients, and experts worry the worst is yet to come.India's 200 million Muslims account for 14% of the population and are the largest minority group in the Hindu-majority nation.More recently, the government has also received flak for carrying on huge election rallies where maskless people flout basic social distancing protocols.With its explosive surge in recent days, India's confirmed infections surpassed Brazil's total Monday as the second-worst hit country. Western Maharashtra state, home to financial capital Mumbai, has recorded nearly half of the country's new infections in the past two weeks.The northern state of Uttarakhand, home to the pilgrimage city of Haridwar, has reported 7,323 cases of coronavirus infection and 1,760 deaths from COVID-19."We are continuously appealing to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior. But due to the huge crowd, it is practically not possible," senior police officer Sanjay Gunjyal said.