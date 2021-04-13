© THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giuseppe Valiante



Montreal police arrested seven people and doled out more than 100 tickets to people flouting COVID-19 public health guidelines after a protest against an earlier curfew devolved into vandalism and violence.Hundreds gathered in the city's Old Port on Sunday night to demonstrate against the Quebec government's decision to roll back curfew to 8 p.m. in Montreal and Laval amid the rise in infections in the province.Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault says events like those of Sunday night in Old Montreal "cannot be tolerated.""We have the right to express our disagreement, but we must do so with the greatest respect for the health rules in force," she wrote on social media Monday morning.As a result, merchants are assessing damages to their local businesses Monday morning.Robert Stutman, the owner of Brit & Chips, had his restaurant's windows shattered. He says he also had to throw out the fish he had as a precaution."It's just two windows which are easily reparable but it's the hundreds of dollars worth of food that has to go to the garbage," he said.Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says city crews are at the scene to clean up the mess left behind from the protest. She described what unfolded in the streets as "mayhem" that is "unacceptable.""People are allowed to protest," she told reporters Monday afternoon. "It is their right, but do it right."Don't attack people that are already suffering, that are dealing with COVID just like they are."On social media, she also invited Montrealers to visit the area and "encourage the merchants of Old Montreal."Legault said the measure is preventive amid rising COVID-19 infections across the province, which hit 1,535 on Sunday. Health officials say the presence of more contagious virus variants make Montreal and Laval more vulnerable to outbreaks due to their high population and density.