While punters in many parts of the world might struggle to buy a drink under tough rules aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19, Moscow is moving to reopen its nightlife industry, as numbers of positive tests continue to drop.Previously, rules had required businesses to shut between the hours of 11pm and 6am to limit the number of potential contacts made by partygoers. Venues will still have to stick to sanitary regimes, including caps on the number of guests, use of face masks, and maintaining social distancing.Justifying the decision, Sobyanin said that "the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection continues to improve. During the past week, the number of new infections did not exceed two or three thousand per day. The number of hospitalized people dropped by another thousand. In coronavirus hospitals, more than 50 per cent of beds are free for the first time since mid-June last year.""The timing and stages of lifting the remaining restrictions will be announced later. And please remember," the mayor told Muscovites, "that the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus, although reduced, still exists. The fight is not over yet. We still have to be careful."