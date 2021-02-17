female protester Netherlands, anti-lockdown protester

A protester, blown away by the police's water cannons, during the riots. The Netherlands, a unique country where freedom is the most important lifestyle among all other countries in the EU, is now losing its freedom and culture due to the Corona crisis which resulted in the making of an unprecedented police state.
A Dutch court ordered the government on Tuesday to immediately scrap the night-time curfew imposed to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, ruling that it lacks any proper legal basis.

The curfew, the first in the Netherlands since World War Two, sparked several days of riots by anti-lockdown protesters when it was initially introduced on Jan. 23.

The curfew is currently set to be lifted on March 3.