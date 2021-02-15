Puppet Masters
Czech parliament ends COVID emergency - UPDATE: Not so fast!
Yahoo! News
Fri, 12 Feb 2021 03:05 UTC
MPs rejected the pleas of Prime Minister Andrej Babis to extend the powers beyond February 14 despite his warnings of a healthcare collapse as infections spread.
Babis's minority government said it would be unable to extend nationwide limits on movement, including a night-time curfew and public gathering ban, and the closure of retail stores and services.
Pubs and restaurants could stay closed while some other measures could remain under different legislation.
The country of 10.7 million has been in various levels of lockdown almost continuously since October.
In recent days, flare-ups blamed on the UK variant have overloaded hospitals in several regions.
Three districts were put into stricter lockdowns on Thursday while German media reported a likely entry ban on travellers from the Czech Republic.
Czech daily cases were the second highest in Europe in the past two weeks after Portugal, according to European Centre for Disease Control data.
The country has reported 17,772 deaths, according to ourworldindata.org.
Three districts were put into stricter lockdowns on Thursday while German media reported a likely entry ban on travellers from the Czech Republic.This is one of the stretch goals of the globalists in the EU; to close the borders permanently and end freedom of travel, which was the only benefit of the EU for ordinary citizens in the first place. I used to live in Prague for awhile and would often make that drive to Munich. You could freely pass, but the border infrastructure was never dismantled, and now we see why. I'm glad I got out of the EU before the covid curtain slammed down on it. Europe is a giant prison now.
weeman666Exactly my feeling
RC
South Dakota's health policies towards the "VID" makes this state look very appealing to move to in the US.
My ass, they just dismantled a makeshift hospital the other day because it was NEVER used. Pure BULLSHIT.
The PM Babis (billionaire) and his health asshole both have ties to former KGB (StB) and both PARASITES from the tribe. I'm sure they are pissed because they haven't managed to import enough orks to divide the people up like the US.
Czechs may live simple but they're NOT fucking stupid, but I'm sure the parasites have a plan B, we will see soon enough.
RC
Comment: It will be interesting to see how international pressure starts to be exerted on the Czech Republic to coerce them into locking down again. No countries are allowed to escape, regardless of what the people want.
