© Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP



Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn't letting a nursing-home scandal and multiple allegations of sexual misconduct stop him from showing New Yorkers what arbitrary, power-hungry "leadership" looks like: He's extending his no-alcohol-without-food rule through May 6.It's only been a month, for instance, that city restaurants have been allowed indoor dining at 50 percent , even as the rest of the state had that for months. He's also dictated early closings for eateries and bars, clearly forHis orders are based only on his own capricious whims.