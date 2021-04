© Brendan McDermid/AP



New details emerged Wednesday about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pandemic memoir, including how he enlisted government staffers to help with the book — for which he was offered more than $4 million, according to a new report.Top aides Melissa DeRosa and Stephanie Benton as well as junior staffers assisted the governor with drafts of American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic , which was published in mid-October, The New York Times reported The governor's book deal — which came as he was riding high in popularity due to his nationally televised coronavirus briefings — ended with a $4 million offer, the Times reported.Early last summer, while DeRosa was helping to edit early drafts and attending video meetings with publishers, she and other top aides were also worried about an impending Health Department report about the virus' toll on nursing homes, according to the Times. The report threatened to reveal a far higher number of nursing home deaths from the coronavirus than had previously been made public by the administration.Cuomo's office later admitted that itwhich was issued on July 6.Cuomo had already begun working on the book as early as mid-June, the Times reported, citing emails and an early draft of the tome.A state ethics agency gave Cuomo permission last July to write it —The Buffalo News reported.That revelation came after the Times report, which detailed how Benton, for instance, twice asked assistants to print parts of the draft and deliver them to Cuomo at the Executive Mansion in Albany. One of the requests, on July 5, involved a 224-page draft with edits from DeRosa, the report said.The draft that DeRosa worked on didn't include any mention of the Health Department report or its findings, but did have a searing indictment of Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to the Times.Cuomo wrote that his political foe hadDe Blasio's spokesman Bill Neidhardt told the Times:Cuomo has declined to reveal how much he got for the book, saying in August, "you'll see it on my financial disclosure," the deadline for which is May 15.Senior Cuomo advisor Rich Azzopardi denied any connection between the book and the Health Department report to the Times. He also said thatsomething he added was "permissible and consistent with ethical requirements" of the state.