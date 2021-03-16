It's real:
The escalating political crisis has spawned an impeachment inquiry in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, and threatens to cast a cloud over President Joe Biden's early days in office. Republicans have seized on the scandal to try to distract from Biden's success tackling the coronavirus pandemic and challenge his party's well-established advantage with female voters."... to distract from Biden's success tackling the coronavirus pandemic"? Funny how the press doesn't give daily body counts anymore as Biden and Kamala Harris build their vaccination program "from scratch."
Correction: The Democrats have seized on the scandal to distract from Cuomo killing 150,000 seniors in nursing homes. They are choosing the lesser of 2 evils so attention is not drawn to the much bigger scandal that could expose other governors and others involved.Exactly.
— Jules 🙂🌺🌴 (@003Jules) March 14, 2021
Meanwhile, Democrat governors have seized on the pandemic to keep schools closed and the public locked down.
