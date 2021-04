© Getty



Footage captured on the night before Mr Glushkov's body was found





by a third party, a coroner has ruled.Businessman Nikolai Glushkov, who was critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead in New Malden in south-west London in March 2018.West London Coroner's Court heard there was evidence to suggestand there had been "third-party involvement".Senior coroner Chinyere Inyama ruled that Mr Glushkov was unlawfully killed.Mr GlushkovIn 2017, during a trial in absentia, he was sentenced to eight years by a Russian court after beingMr Glushkov, 68,Paramedic Dominic Biel told the inquest the scene of Mr Glushkov's death was "suspicious" and recalled how his partner Denis Trushin said: "Don't touch anything until the police come here - someone's killed him." A pathology report summarised to the court said the injuries "could be consistent with a neck-hold, applied from behind, and the assailant being behind the victim".It added: "There is a lack of injuries to suggest prolonged grappling or restraint with the third party, and a lack of injuries of a defensive nature to the upper limbs."Recording his verdict, the coroner said: "From all the documentation, all the evidence gathered, Nikolai Glushkov died from an unlawful killing."The inquest coincided with a renewed appeal by the Met Police's counter-terrorism unit for more information about the death.Commander Richard Smith said over 1,800 witnesses had been contacted and more than 420 statements taken., the Met said., a vocal critic of Mr Putin,An inquest into Mr Berezovsky's death recorded an open verdict.