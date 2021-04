© Art Bicnick

A government measure that went into effect April 1st, which compelled anyone arriving in Iceland from countries where the 14-day incidence of COVID-19 infection exceeds 500 per 100,000 population to stay in Fosshótel Reykjavík between screenings,The Minister of Health and the chief epidemiologist contended that they had the legal authority for this action, and that it did not go farther than necessary for ensuring public health, the decision itself being made in light of multiple reports of people breaking quarantine. Chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason has expressed disappointment with the ruling , and will appeal the matter to Appellate Court.The basis for the complaints put before the court was that, and judge Skúli Magnússon told reporters that no other circumstances were taken into consideration, e.g., people visiting Iceland who do not have legal residence here.The next step will be for the government to reconvene on the issue. If they want to continue to employ the quarantine hotel strategy, they will need to change current regulations. It may also require Parliament passing a new law.Despite the ruling, Gylfi Þór Þorsteinsson, who is the supervisor of the quarantine hotel, told reporters thatThe ball is now in the government's court to see what, if any, new action they will take to either make the quarantine hotel legal, or to come up with another option.