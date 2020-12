© Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says Australia's success against coronavirus means, unlike other countries, we can wait for full vaccine approvals.Australia's top doctor says news of the U.S. drug regulator granting emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine — like the UK and Canada have also recently done — is not necessary in Australia.Australia will wait for the Therapeutic Goods Administration — the national drug regulator — to run through its own approvals of the Pfizer vaccine with the expectation it will be distributed in early 2021.He highlighted the nation's success at controlling virus transmission."Today is eighth day in a row we've not had any community transmission," Kelly said. "That's the first time we've been able to say that since February."This is compared with the fact that Friday was the most deadly day of the virus yet, with more than 13,000 deaths and skyrocketing infections, Kelly said.He said he had "all confidence" in the Victorian contract system now it had been revamped and international flights had resumed since Monday.Victoria ended it's 42-day virus-free streak on Saturday as five international arrivals in hotel quarantine tested positive.Other states are handling more active cases in quarantine, with eight fresh cases recorded across other states in the past 24 hours.Kelly said the Pfizer vaccine had reported excellent interim results in the New England Journal of Medicine, showing 95 per cent effectiveness in people of all ages, healthy or chronically ill.It had a strong safety profile but the TGA would still go through its own process, he said.Asked whether five former prime ministers could be among the first to be vaccinated against the virus in Australia, Kelly indicated they wouldn't necessarily be.The priority groups will be people at high risk of infection, those at high risk of exposure and front line health workers.Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said any vaccine rollout in Australia will only happen with full TGA approval."Without the tick there's no jab," he said on Friday.Source: AAP