'Pursued legitimate aims'

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Thursday that obligatory vaccinations can be seen as necessary in democratic societies, in a landmark judgementThis is the first time that the ECHR has delivered a judgement about compulsory vaccination against childhood diseases."The... measures could be regarded as being 'necessary in a democratic society'" the court ruled, saying that the Czech health policy"The objective has to be that every child is protected against serious diseases, through vaccination or by virtue of herd immunity," it added.As a result, the courtof the European Convention on Human Rights.Nicolas Hervieu, a legal expert specialising in the ECHR, told AFP.The judgement endorses "the principle of social solidarity which, when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable people," added Hervieu, who teaches at Sciences Po in Paris.In the Czech Republic, there is a general legal duty to vaccinate children against nine diseases, including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and measles.The case had been filed to the ECHR byor whose children were denied admission to nursery school for the same reason.The applicants had alleged that the consequences of non-compliance was incompatible with their right to respect for their private life.The court said the obligatory vaccination policy was "in a reasonable relationship of proportionality to the legitimate aims" of the Czech state.The court found that the Czech authorities "pursued the legitimate aims of protecting health as well as the rights of others".It noted that "vaccination protects both those who receive it and also those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and are therefore reliant on herd immunity for protection against serious contagious diseases."The need for a large level of herd immunity to quell the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted debate about the need for possible compulsory vaccinations in the face of scepticism among some populations worldwide about inoculations.