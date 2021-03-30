O:H header
In this episode of Objective:Health we highlight some of the resistance we've seen to the medical tyranny that has descended on us under the guise of a deadly pandemic. Whether in the form of lawsuits, class action suits, standing up to employers mandating vaccination for their employees, or just everyday citizens resisting mask mandates or quarantine measures, it's heartening to see individuals fighting back, standing their ground and generally resisting the infringement of their rights by an out-of-control authoritarian state.

While governments, corporations or employers in general may believe they have the right to dictate our right to free movement, forced medical procedures, right to employment or rights to free association, there are citizens who have had enough and are fighting back against the monolithic machine attempting to lock us in our homes to die a slow death.

As Benjamin Franklin said "Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety." And while there are those attempting to force that choice on us, the ability to resist has yet to be completely extinguished. Join us on this episode as we look at some of the inspiring stories of ordinary people fighting back.


