© Swarm



Using information from ESA's Swarm satellite constellation, scientists have made a discovery about how energy generated by electrically-charged particles in the solar wind flows into Earth's atmosphere - surprisingly, more of it heads towards the magnetic north pole than towards the magnetic south pole.Our magnetic field largely shields us from this onslaught.Space weather could be worse in the northGenerated mainly by an ocean of superheated, swirling liquid iron that makes up the outer core around 3000 km beneath our feetUntil now, it was assumed the same amount of electromagnetic energy would reach both hemispheres. However, a paper , published in Nature Communications, describes how research led by scientists from the University of Alberta in Canada used data from ESA's Swarm mission to discover, unexpectedly, that the electromagnetic energy transported by space weather clearly prefers the north.These new findings suggest that in addition to shielding Earth from incoming solar radiation,The paper's lead author, Ivan Pakhotin who is carrying out this research as part of ESA's Living Planet Fellowship, explains, "Because the south magnetic pole is further away from Earth's spin axis than the north magnetic pole, an asymmetry is imposed on how much energy makes its way down towards Earth in the north and south.Ian Mann from the University of Alberta said,to building up early warning systems and designing electrical grids better able to withstand the disturbances the Sun throws at us."We are fortunate that we have ESA's three Swarm satellites in orbit, delivering key information that is not only vital for our scientific research, but can also lead to some very practical solutions for our daily lives."In orbit since 2013, the three identical Swarm satellites have not only return information about how our magnetic field protects us from the dangerous particles in solar wind, but about how the field is generated, how it varies and how the position of magnetic north is changing.