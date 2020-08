the spiral pattern was only recently recognized

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft has discovered something unexpected on Mars--and researchers are struggling to explain it."There is," says Nick Schneider of the University of Colorado's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. "We understand the origin of the light, but its shape is a mystery."MAVEN has been monitoring Martian nightglow for years, yet. Schneider recalls the 'Eureka moment': "We were preparing a demo on our lab's internal projection sphere (like Science on a Sphere), which turned out to be the first time we had plotted the UV glow in polar coordinates. The spiral 'popped' and we were all quite giddy."The spiral is just the tip of the iceberg;"It's pretty complicated," says Schneider.To make sense of it all, Schneider and colleagues "spun up" a general circulation model (GCM) of the Martian atmosphere. (This part of the work was led by Francisco González‐Galindo at the Instituto Astrofísica Andalucía.) GCMs are computer programs that model planetary atmospheres. They're used all the time by weather forecasters on Earth, and planetary scientists have Martian versions as well, complete with accurate values for solar heating, winds, chemistry, cloud formation, and so on.According to the GCM, nightglow on Mars is shaped by atmospheric tides. The gravity of the sun pulls on the Martian atmosphere, and the atmosphere has a natural response: It essentially rings like a bell three times a day. This accounts for the pulsating blobs around the equator."We were really impressed that the Mars General Circulation Model reproduced the equatorial patterns so well," says Schneider.. "And however we might explain why a spiral should exist at the South Pole, we also need to explain why it should not exist at the North Pole!"More data from MAVEN and updates to the Mars General Circulation Model might eventually provide an answer. For now, it remains a dizzying mystery. Schneider et al's original research was just published in the August 6, 2020, edition of JGR Space Physics.