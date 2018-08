© NASA/Sebastian Saarloos



the brief period leading up to an aurora, called a

substorm

, is the trigger for intense GICs.

On St. Patrick's Day in 2015, people living as far south as Tennessee spotted brilliant green and red auroras glowing in the night skies. The northern lights-which are typically visible only at high latitudes-were caused by a space storm so intense it disrupted electrical fields on Earth's surface. Now, a new study helps to explain how space storms produce powerful, ground-level electric currents that disrupt power grids, gas and oil pipelines, and communication systems.Scientists have long known that these currents, called magnetosphere , a region around the upper atmosphere dominated by the magnetic field that buffers our planet from space radiation.Precisely how the storms produce the on-the-ground electric currents has been difficult to pinpoint, however.To get a more detailed understanding, Ngwira et al. focused on two big space storms: the St. Patrick's Day event andThe team examined data from NASA's Time History of Events and Macroscale Interactions During Substorms mission , a suite of satellites that can sense the rapid release of energy just before auroras brighten and expand across the night sky. They also looked at ground monitoring data from several sites across Alaska, where the biggest GICs were detected during the storms.The team found thatThe finding could help scientists protect communication and energy systems from destructive electrical currents in the future. (Space Weather, https://doi.org/10.1029/2018SW001911 , 2018)