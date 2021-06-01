O:H header
You may remember the names Hervé Seligmann and Haim Yativ from a show we published March 9 called 'Holocaust 2.0: Vaccine Deaths on the Rise in Multiple Countries,' where they studied the epidemiological data coming out of Israel to conclude that the Pfizer vaccine was, in fact, causing a momentous increase in deaths. Now they're back with a new study called 'Expert evaluation on adverse effects of the Pfizer-COVID-19 vaccination,' and it's another bombshell.

The authors again take a look at data coming from mainstream sources (in this case two data sets released by the Israel Ministry of Health) to demonstrate that the data shows the exact opposite of what was publicized. By undergoing a cost-benefit analysis of the vaccines, taking into account adverse vaccine effects during the period of vaccination, the authors show a documented 3 and 20 fold increase in infection and death rates respectively!

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we dig into this study and more to get to the bottom of what's really happening with these Covid shots.


Running Time: 00:44:06

