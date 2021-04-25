At least 10,000 demonstrators have been marching through the capital in the Saturday sunshine, according to Sky's home affairs correspondent Mark White, who was there.
Comment: Mark White needs new glasses. There were hundreds of thousands - if not over a million - people protesting.
A march initially said to be part of the "Kill the Bill" movement against laws granting greater powers to police was seemingly usurped by those protesting about coronavirus.
Mark White said: "The vast majority of people who are here are actually protesting against the rules around COVID, against vaccination, against the rules around masks.
"Lots of other concern as well about the potential for vaccine passports."
White added: "A lot of different groups that have come together with a lot of different areas they are concerned about, under a general heading they say of an attempt to preserve their freedoms - and rail against what they say is a continuing effort by the government and authorities to curtail those freedoms."
Comment: Oh 'the usual'! Yellow journalism at its finest.
On Saturday evening, eight police officers were injured as they worked to disperse crowds in Hyde Park. Two officers were taken to hospital but were not believed to be seriously hurt.
Missiles including bottles were thrown in small pockets of disorder, the Metropolitan Police said.
Three people were arrested for offences including assault on police and are now in custody.
"The MPS strongly advises people not to attend any large gathering, for the protection of yourselves and others. We are still in the middle of a global pandemic," it said.
"Please be advised that you may also be at risk of committing a criminal offence. Under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps) (England) Regulations 2021 no person may participate in a gathering of more than 6 people outdoors, unless certain exemptions apply."
Bristol also saw crowds gather to protest in sunny weather on Saturday.
Comment: More footage of the protest, via RT: