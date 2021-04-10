Rap legend DMX, real name Earl Simmons, is currently in the ICU after suffering from a massive heart attack. Early reports speculated that DMX's condition may have been brought about because of an alleged drug overdose.But MTO News spoke with a member of the Simmons family who believes that it was NOT drugs that caused the heart attack.The family member is furious about the speculation surrounding DMX drug use. She told MTO News, "Yes he had past issues with drugs. But nobody knows that he had an OD. It's f**cked up that its being reported like that."But what is clear - according to the family member - is that DMX did take the Covid vaccine.The grieving kin explained, "He took that vaccine, and he had a heart attack.Over 167 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the United States from December 14, 2020, through April 5, 2021. During this time, The CDC received only 2,794 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.