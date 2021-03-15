© GETTY



Italy's northern region of Piedmont said on Sunday it would stop using a batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus shots afterThe region, around the northern city of Turin, had initially suspended all AstraZeneca vaccines in order to identify and isolate the batch from which the jab administered to the teacher, from the town of Biella, came.The decision, following similar moves elsewhere in Europe, was precautionary and the region is awaiting the results of checks which will verify whether there is a connection between the death and the vaccination, the regional government said in an online statement.The statement did not specify what batch it had banned. Italian newspapers reported it was batch ABV5811 and a source close to the regional government confirmed it."It is an act of extreme prudence, while we verify whether there is a connection. There have been no critical issues with the administration of vaccines to date," Luigi Genesio Icardi, head of regional health services, said in the statement.Italy's medicines authority Aifa said later on Sunday that alarm over the safety of the AstraZeneca doses was not justified and that no link had been proved between the deaths and the administration of the jabs.Aifa had said that the ban was precautionary, adding that no link had been established between the vaccine and subsequent "serious adverse events".The EMA has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view that was echoed by the World Health Organisation on Friday.AstraZeneca also said it had found no evidence of increased risk of deep-vein thrombosis."out of an abundance of caution" on Sunday, citing reports from the Norwegian Medicines Agency regarding a cluster of serious blood clotting in some recipients there.Earlier on Sunday, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said vaccines in Italy and Europe were "effective and safe", with all checks being carried out, when asked in an interview about the ban.