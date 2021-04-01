© Jenny Evans/Getty Images



One of New Zealand's most well-known businessmen has pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse images,Ron Brierley's pleas on three charges in an Australian court haveNew Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said she was initiating a forfeiture process for the honour, which requires approval from the Queen.when he is sentenced. HeOne of his guilty pleas relates to photographs of girls as young as two in sexually suggestive poses. Another relates toBrierley's lawyer has disputed the number of images in question, and the two sides have yet to file an agreed set of facts in the Sydney court.In the 70s and 80s,, executed a series of aggressive business manoeuvres that grew Brierley Investments into one of the nation's largest corporations. His profile had faded somewhat following the 1987 stock market crash, but he continued to make business deals in New Zealand and in his new home of Australia.Business publication NBR lists Brierley as among New Zealand's 100 wealthiest people,He has donated an undisclosed amount of money to his former high school, Wellington College. The school said that following the guilty pleas, it had begun removing all signs with Brierley's name on them, which includes a theatre and sports field.The court has not yet set a date for sentencing. Brierley's bail conditions require him to live at his home in Sydney's Point Piper. Upon sentencing, he will be added to the New South Wales state Child Protection Register for at least eight years.Brierley,, did not answer questions from reporters about his pleas and his lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.Denise Ritchie, a longtime campaigner against sexual violence directed at women and children, said she welcomed Ardern's move to strip Brierley of his knighthood."Young lives have been irreparably damaged as a result of this predator's behaviour," Ritchie said. "This is an abhorrent trade in the rape and molestation of children that is fuelled by male demand."