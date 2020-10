after reverend Ian Hughes was convicted in 2014 for downloading 8,000 indecent images of children, including 800 in the most serious category, Bishop Peter Forster suggested he had been "misled into viewing child pornography".

Th

e primary concern of many senior clergy was to uphold the Church's reputation

Almost 400 church employees have been convicted of child sex offencesThe Church of England forgave paedophiles after they expressed remorse and allowed them to carry on working instead of protecting children, a report has found.said a report released on Tuesday."Deference to the authority of the Church and to individual priests, taboos surrounding discussion of sexuality and an environment where alleged perpetrators were treated more supportively than victims presented barriers to disclosure that many victims could not overcome."IICSA said that many members of the church regard forgiveness "as the appropriate response to any admission of wrongdoing".The report cited the case of Timothy Storey, who was permitted to continue working with children after expressing "remorse for everything he had done wrong"."Some religious leaders use 'forgiveness' to justify a failure to respond appropriately to allegations," the report said.Evidence given to the inquiry suggested that some victims may have been pressured by church workers to forgive their abuser, causing further harm and potentially bringing them back into contact with the person.the report said.It also raised concern about the seal of the confessional, which creates a "duty of absolute confidentiality" on the information disclosed.Diocesan safeguarding advisers said it was rare for someone to admit to child sexual abuse during confession, but survivor groups allege that numerous allegations have not been passed to authorities.IICSA found that where formal complaints were made, alleged perpetrators were given more support by the Church of England than their victims, compounding their trauma.Storey received ongoing care and supervision from the Church throughout two court cases, the report said, while some of his victims "did not feel they were believed and felt on their own with no support".In 2009, he admitted to a senior vicar that he had sex with a 16-year-old girl whom he met through a residential Christian event,After Storey was convicted for unrelated grooming offences in 2014, several other victims came forward and in 2016 he was jailed for three counts of rape and another sexual assault against girls he met through the Diocese of London.IICSA's report cited other cases where the Church's response was "entirely inappropriate". It said thatThe inquiry found that public support had been given to some offending clergymen, including former bishop Peter Ball, who manipulated young men for his own sexual gratification in 2015.Lord George Carey, the former Archbishop of Canterbury. and was outspoken in his support of his bishop", the report said.It citedas a key issue of concern in the Church of England, creating disproportionate loyalty that overrode child protection.IICSA said.Other concerns highlighted were the power vested in the clergy, a culture of "deference" and lack of accountability to independent agencies.The inquiry warned of naivety among parishioners that the clergy's moral code made sexual abuse unlikely or impossible,, which was prioritised over victims and survivors," it added."Senior clergy often declined to report allegations to statutory agencies, preferring to manage those accused internally for as long as possible. This hindered criminal investigations and enabled some abusers to escape justice."IICSA said a "culture of fear and secrecy within the Church about sexuality" had also fostered a climate of abuse, because paedophilia was wrongly conflated with homosexuality.The report, which contains eight recommendations, said that while improvements in child protection practice have been made there remains a long way to go to rebuild victims' trust.Professor Alexis Jay, chair of the inquiry said:"The panel and I hope that this report and its recommendations will support these changes to ensure these failures never happen again."A spokesperson for the Church of England said it was committed to introducing greater independent oversight and sharing safeguarding information externally.It said a motion passed at the February sessions of the General Synod committed to a more victim-centred approach including arrangements for redress."The report makes shocking reading and while apologies will never take away the effects of abuse on victims and survivors, we today want to express our shame about the events that have made those apologies necessary," a statement added. "The whole Church must learn lessons from this Inquiry."