In an interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, he also took a swipe at the media for playing down President Joe Biden's recent trip and fall on the Air Force One steps, dismissed Twitter as "boring" without him, and said that the new administration's green policies were so far to the left that even Sen. Bernie Sanders would not back them.
The 18-minute conversation for his daughter-in-law's new podcast was his first on camera since leaving power in January.
He stopped short of committing to a 2024 campaign, but once again, he suggested that he is open to the idea.
Lara Trump asked:
"The other question people all want to know — and I know you're not ready to answer it yet — but do we have hope that there's a possibility to see Donald Trump run again in 2024?"Trump replied:
"You do have hope, that I can tell you. You do have hope. We love our country, this country. We all owe a lot to our country, but now, we have to help our country."His 2016 and 2020 campaigns were characterized by raucous rallies where the Republican candidate spoke for up to 90 minutes, lambasting opponents, ridiculing the media, and delivering frequently debunked conspiracy theories.

They were paused in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country, before resuming outdoors at airports where he used Air Force One as a backdrop.
"Will we ever be able to attend another Trump rally?" Lara Trump asked.His most recent rally, in Washington on Jan. 6, ended with thousands of his supporters descending on the U.S. Capitol, where some fought with the police and violently entered the building.
"Oh yeah, sure, I think so," he replied. "In fact, we're thinking about doing one relatively soon just to let everybody know that there's hope in the future."

Trump aides have also confirmed that they are considering visiting the border with Mexico to highlight what they see as the new administration's inability to cope with an influx of migrants.
But before discussing his own plans, he condemned Biden's first two months in office after being asked about his thoughts on why it took 65 days for the new president to hold a news conference.
"Well, I think the press conference is probably the least of it," he said. "People saw a lot of things happening long prior to the press conference, and even the trip up the stairs, up and down, three times, there are a lot of things going on, so we'll see what happens.Biden's health was a frequent attack line at Trump rallies last year. However, a recent study by Dr. S. Jay Olshansky of the University of Chicago suggested that Biden was in better health than Trump.
"I hope he's in good shape. I hope he's OK for the sake of the country."
However, Trump used Biden's stair trip to suggest the media is operating double standards, bringing up the way he was ridiculed for walking "inch by inch" down a ramp after a speech at West Point. The former president has blamed his ramp episode on slick-bottomed shoes and an ice-like surface — even though it was a hot June day back in 2019.
"But they covered that for weeks, and this guy falls down three times, he couldn't get up, the third time he didn't know where the hell he was," he claimed.Biden regained his balance, checked his suit pants for a rip, then walked the rest of the stairs and gave a salute.
"And it was not on the evening news," Trump said, "other than a couple of networks. But it wasn't ABC, CBS, NBC, and it got almost no coverage. It's incredible.
