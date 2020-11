© AP Photo/Evan Vucc



According to a new national tracking poll by Morning Consult and Politico, Donald Trump will continue to have a powerful platform with the GOP base even after he leaves office.and found that he will most likely continue to have immense influence over the Republican Party from outside the government., while other Republican figures, including Sen. Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Mitt Romney and Rick Scott, and Nikki Haley each received less than 5% support.With Trump losing the 2020 presidential election, he is still eligible to run for a second term.Trump has delayed conceding the election to President-elect Joe Biden asIf Trump were to run in 2024, he would be a dominant force in the Republican party.Trump was also more likely to be considered effective and committed to the country's best interests. 56% of Republican voters say Trump is predominantly looking out for the party's best interests.Trump has told White House officials he could announce his 2024 candidacy as soon as he leaves the White House in January.Some Republicans think Trump should step away and allow other candidates to emerge.But others say that's unlikely. As he leaves the White House, Trump will continue to have a resilient and powerful hold on the GOP, with loyal followers who will support him throughout another candidacy.Trump received at least 68 million votes in 2020, five million more than he did in 2016, and about 48% of the popular vote, meaning he retained the support of nearly half of the public. If he decides to run for a second term, he will be a difficult candidate to beat.