Researchers have identified what they are calling a coordinated campaign to undermine President Trump on Instagram, an effort that bears hallmarks of the disinformation campaigns that proliferated on the platform in 2016."Most content shared by these users is identical, while other images are slightly altered in size, colors, filter, partial or missing text," the researchers wrote."Many identical or similar posts are published a few minutes apart from each other, while some are even weeks apart," they added, explaining how they decided the campaign is coordinated rather than the result of organic political discourse.Reuters first reported on the study on Monday.Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, said in a statement that it is "investigating the accounts in question and have already removed those that we've found to violate our policies.""Accounts used to manipulate or mislead the public are not allowed on Instagram and we will take action if we find additional violations," a company spokesperson said.The company has so far removed accounts that violate its "misrepresentation policies," which bar users from impersonating or deceiving others.The interactions for the 19 suspicious accounts' posts "are actually growing exponentially," the study found, with 69,222 likes and comments in the first 10 days of May.Instagram has come under fire for allowing a Russian troll farm to take advantage of its platform during the 2016 presidential election, with members of the Russian government's Internet Research Agency creating more than 100 Instagram accounts aimed at sowing political discord. Analysts have said Instagram was one of the most powerful tools available to the Internet Research Agency, and they were allowed to spread pro-Trump and anti- Hillary Clinton messages for years unabated.Researchers said they did not see evidence that the anti-Trump campaign was linked to Russia, noting that it is difficult to discern intent with coordinated campaigns.The network of 350 accounts has published 121,051 posts since 2016.Instagram and Facebook have been engaged in concerted efforts to wipe inauthentic behavior from their services for months. Instagram has identified and removed hundreds of Instagram accounts as part of those efforts.