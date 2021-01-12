Masako Ganaha Joshua Philipp
Masako Ganaha analyzes the Ashli Babbit shooting video in an interview with Joshua Philipp
During the protests at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, among the five people killed was Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit. The behavior of several individuals around the violence, however, suggests that there was coordinated action among the agitators. To learn more about this we've invited to speak with us independent Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha.